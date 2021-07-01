Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Portugal's Irae

Portugal’s Irae has been forwarding its raw, bizarre black metal for nearly 20 years. There isn’t much by way of originality considering the individual pieces of the puzzle at hand, whether it’s the stripped-down production, the tremolo picking, or the coarse vocals that sometimes devolve into deranged laughing, cackling and moaning. And the percussive work is noticeably elementary. But with all of that said, the manner in which the band assembles the disparate parts into a cohesive whole is quite unique, passionate and completely insane.

Signal Rex has just released Irae’s new EP, “Dangerovz Magick Zpells from the Mesziah of Death.” The Lisbon-based act has been prolific, to say the least, having issued five full-length albums and numerous splits. “Dangerovz Magick Zpells from the Mesziah of Death” finds Irae true to form yet more focused upon its intent. The release is a caustic and melodic affair that is sure to both entertain and confuse many a black and death metal fan. “Dangerovz Magick Zpells from the Mesziah of Death” is split into four lengthy tracks that ooze with a vile energy that is worth checking out if passionate, dark, twisted metal is up your alley.