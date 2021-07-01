XluciferluX Premiere New Song "8 Weeks" From Upcoming New EP "Dismal Emptiness"

Tucson, Arizona deathcore unit XluciferluX premiere a new song entitled “8 Weeks”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Dismal Emptiness", which will be out in stores later this year. The track features Sean Labru of Decayer on vocals.

Check out now "8 Weeks" below.