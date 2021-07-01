Hideous Depleted Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Carnagism"

Konan, Japan-based brutal death metal outfit Hideous Depleted premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Carnagism", which was released June 25, 2021.

Check out now "Carnagism" in its entirety below.





Track-list:

1. Opening

2. Put To Death

3. Carnagism

Credits:

Guitar, Bass, Vocal, Drum Programming - Kai Yosida

Guitar - Yuji Yokoyama

Mixed & Mastered - Yoichiro Ishino (Crunch studio)

Artwork - Jesus Lhysta