Hideous Depleted Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Carnagism"
Konan, Japan-based brutal death metal outfit Hideous Depleted premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Carnagism", which was released June 25, 2021.
Check out now "Carnagism" in its entirety below.
Track-list:
1. Opening
2. Put To Death
3. Carnagism
Credits:
Guitar, Bass, Vocal, Drum Programming - Kai Yosida
Guitar - Yuji Yokoyama
Mixed & Mastered - Yoichiro Ishino (Crunch studio)
Artwork - Jesus Lhysta
