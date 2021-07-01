"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Hideous Depleted Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Carnagism"

posted Jul 1, 2021 at 3:27 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Konan, Japan-based brutal death metal outfit Hideous Depleted premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Carnagism", which was released June 25, 2021.

Check out now "Carnagism" in its entirety below.


Track-list:

1. Opening
2. Put To Death
3. Carnagism

Credits:
Guitar, Bass, Vocal, Drum Programming - Kai Yosida
Guitar - Yuji Yokoyama
Mixed & Mastered - Yoichiro Ishino (Crunch studio)
Artwork - Jesus Lhysta

