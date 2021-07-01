Slaughter The False Prophet Premiere New Song & Music Video "Forsaken"
Big Spring, Texas-based blackened deathcore unit Slaughter The False Prophet premiere a new song and music video named “Forsaken”. This single is out now, and available to buy or stream on all major platforms.
Check out now "Forsaken" below.
