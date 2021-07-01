King Woman Premiere New Song "Psychic Wound" From Upcoming New Album "Celestial Blues"

King Woman - led by vocalist Kris Esfandiari - return with their first new music in three years. You can stream the band's new single and music video "Psychic Wound" via YouTube below. The track is off the upcoming album "Celestial Blues", which was recorded in Oakland, CA by engineer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Amenra, Oathbreaker) and is due out July 30.

You can catch King Woman at one of the below dates:

July 30 – Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

October – 15 Brooklyn, NY TBA

October – 16 Brooklyn, NY TBA

October – 17 Brooklyn, NY TBA

October – 29 Oakland, CA Starline

October – 30 Oakland, CA Starline

October – 31 Oakland, CA Starline (covers show)