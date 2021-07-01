King Woman Premiere New Song "Psychic Wound" From Upcoming New Album "Celestial Blues"
King Woman - led by vocalist Kris Esfandiari - return with their first new music in three years. You can stream the band's new single and music video "Psychic Wound" via YouTube below. The track is off the upcoming album "Celestial Blues", which was recorded in Oakland, CA by engineer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Amenra, Oathbreaker) and is due out July 30.
You can catch King Woman at one of the below dates:
July 30 – Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room
October – 15 Brooklyn, NY TBA
October – 16 Brooklyn, NY TBA
October – 17 Brooklyn, NY TBA
October – 29 Oakland, CA Starline
October – 30 Oakland, CA Starline
October – 31 Oakland, CA Starline (covers show)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vampirska/Wampyric Rites Debut Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Slaughter The False Prophet Premiere Music Video
0 Comments on "King Woman Premiere New Song 'Psychic Wound'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.