Vampirska & Wampyric Rites Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Split "The Drowning Void"
Black metal bands Vampirska (USA) and Wampyric Rites (Ecuador) premiere the full-album stream of their brand new split release "The Drowning Void", which is out now via Inferna Profundus Records.
Check out now "The Drowning Void" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Band of Bastards Premiere New Videe "Division"
- Next Article:
King Woman Premiere New Song "Psychic Wound"
0 Comments on "Vampirska/Wampyric Rites Debut Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.