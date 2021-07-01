Vampirska & Wampyric Rites Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Split "The Drowning Void"

Black metal bands Vampirska (USA) and Wampyric Rites (Ecuador) premiere the full-album stream of their brand new split release "The Drowning Void", which is out now via Inferna Profundus Records.

Check out now "The Drowning Void" in its entirety below.



