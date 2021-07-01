Band of Bastards Premiere New Song & Music Video "Division" From Upcoming New Album "Delete. Repeat."

Austin hardcore punks Band of Bastards premiere a new song and music video “Division”, taken from their upcoming new album "Delete. Repeat.", which will be out in stores July 31, 2021.

Comments frontman Andrew Leeper:

“The divide these days is real and everybody feels it. Don’t know how it gets better but turning off the TV sure as shit couldn’t hurt.”