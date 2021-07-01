Band of Bastards Premiere New Song & Music Video "Division" From Upcoming New Album "Delete. Repeat."
Austin hardcore punks Band of Bastards premiere a new song and music video “Division”, taken from their upcoming new album "Delete. Repeat.", which will be out in stores July 31, 2021.
Comments frontman Andrew Leeper:
“The divide these days is real and everybody feels it. Don’t know how it gets better but turning off the TV sure as shit couldn’t hurt.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
August Burns Red Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Vampirska/Wampyric Rites Debut Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Band of Bastards Premiere New Videe 'Division'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.