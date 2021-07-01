August Burns Red Premiere New Music Video “Bloodletter”
August Burns Red premiere their new music video for their track “Bloodletter“ streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells guitarist Brent Rambler:
“‘Bloodletter‘ is hands down the heaviest song on ‘Guardians‘ and maybe one of the heaviest songs we’ve ever done, so we figured it would be the perfect soundtrack for inadvertently foiling a robbery. We had a blast making this video, so we hope you have a blast watching it!”
This fall will find August Burns Red out on the road again headlining a 10th anniversary tour for their album “Leveler”. Fit For A King, ERRA and Like Moths To Flames will join them as supports, on the below dates:
09/09 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
09/10 Silver Springs, MD – Fillmore
09/11 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival (August Burns Red only)
09/12 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames)
09/14 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09/15 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
09/17 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
09/18 Portland, ME – State Theater
09/19 Boston, MA – House of Blues
09/21 Raleigh, NC – Ritz
09/22 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
09/24 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall (no Fit For A King)
09/25 Orlando, FL – Rebel Rock Fest (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames)
09/26 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest (no Like Moths To Flames)
09/28 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
09/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
09/30 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore
10/02 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
10/03 Houston, TX – House of Blues
10/04 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
10/06 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee (no Fit For A King)
10/07 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues (no Fit For A King)
10/08 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater
10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames)
10/11 Boise, ID – Revolution
10/12 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
10/14 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater
10/15 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
10/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Complex
10/17 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
10/19 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
10/20 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
10/21 Cleveland, OH – The Agora
10/22 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
10/23 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
10/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
10/26 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
10/27 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
10/28 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore
10/29 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
10/30 Albany, NY – Empire Live
10/31 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
