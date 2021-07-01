August Burns Red Premiere New Music Video “Bloodletter”

August Burns Red premiere their new music video for their track “Bloodletter“ streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells guitarist Brent Rambler:

“‘Bloodletter‘ is hands down the heaviest song on ‘Guardians‘ and maybe one of the heaviest songs we’ve ever done, so we figured it would be the perfect soundtrack for inadvertently foiling a robbery. We had a blast making this video, so we hope you have a blast watching it!”



This fall will find August Burns Red out on the road again headlining a 10th anniversary tour for their album “Leveler”. Fit For A King, ERRA and Like Moths To Flames will join them as supports, on the below dates:

09/09 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

09/10 Silver Springs, MD – Fillmore

09/11 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival (August Burns Red only)

09/12 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames)

09/14 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09/15 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

09/17 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

09/18 Portland, ME – State Theater

09/19 Boston, MA – House of Blues

09/21 Raleigh, NC – Ritz

09/22 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

09/24 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall (no Fit For A King)

09/25 Orlando, FL – Rebel Rock Fest (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames)

09/26 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest (no Like Moths To Flames)

09/28 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

09/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

09/30 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

10/02 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

10/03 Houston, TX – House of Blues

10/04 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

10/06 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee (no Fit For A King)

10/07 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues (no Fit For A King)

10/08 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames)

10/11 Boise, ID – Revolution

10/12 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10/14 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater

10/15 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

10/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Complex

10/17 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

10/19 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

10/20 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

10/21 Cleveland, OH – The Agora

10/22 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

10/23 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

10/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10/26 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

10/27 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

10/28 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

10/29 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

10/30 Albany, NY – Empire Live

10/31 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom