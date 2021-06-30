Interview

Hammer King Vocalist Discusses New Album, Signing With Napalm Records, Band Mythology And More

In a genre which has expanded and become more extreme as time has gone on, it's important not to forget the roots of metal. There was a time when heavy metal was focused more on fantasy themes and mythology than social issues, personal struggles and the like, and indeed, these ideas are still being carried on in the power metal sub-genre. Fortunately, there are still plenty of bands keeping the sounds and spirit of early metal music alive and a great example would be Kaiserslautern's own, Hammer King.

Led by former Ross The Boss vocalist Patrick Fuchs (AKA Titan Fox V,) the band released their eponymous fourth album just under three weeks ago through Napalm Records, their first record for the label. Six years on from their debut, "Kingdom Of The Hammer King," the quartet are now more prominent than ever, thanks in part to the stellar material on the album and awesome music videos, "Awaken The Thunder" and "Atlantis (Epilogue.)"

To find out more about the album, the progress of the band as well as the story behind the character of the Hammer King himself, I caught up with Titan Fox. You can watch the interview in full below.