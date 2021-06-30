Errors of Humanity Premiere New Suicide Silence Cover "Hands Of A Killer"
Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)
U.S. deathcore outfit Errors of Humanity premiere their take on Suicide Silence's track "Hands Of A Killer", streaming for you now via YouTUbe below. The band's debut EP "The Human Solecism" will be out August 6th.
Line-up:
James Hunte - Vocals
Kieran Thomas - Guitar/Bass
Credits:
Mixed/Mastered by Stacey Smyre at Red Nose Audio
Artwork by Tony Leard
