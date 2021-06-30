Errors of Humanity Premiere New Suicide Silence Cover "Hands Of A Killer"

Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)

U.S. deathcore outfit Errors of Humanity premiere their take on Suicide Silence's track "Hands Of A Killer", streaming for you now via YouTUbe below. The band's debut EP "The Human Solecism" will be out August 6th.

Line-up:

James Hunte - Vocals

Kieran Thomas - Guitar/Bass

Credits:

Mixed/Mastered by Stacey Smyre at Red Nose Audio

Artwork by Tony Leard