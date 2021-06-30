Replacer Premiere New Single & Music Video "Backbone"
Guildford, United Kingdom-based quintet Replacer premiere a new single and music video “Backbone”, streaming via YouTube below. The track features a guest spot done by Janosch of Spawn Of Disgust and was released yesterday, June 29, 2021 via Deathtrap.
Line-up:
Vocals - Barney Warner
Guitar - Ben Campion
Guitar - Nathan Jasiewicz
Bass - Ewan Riddell
Drums - Chris Silvester-Beale
Credits:
Written and recorded by Barney Warner
Mixed/Mastered by Mychal Soto at Slamnasium Recordings
Video by Deathtrap Label
