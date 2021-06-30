Replacer Premiere New Single & Music Video "Backbone"

Guildford, United Kingdom-based quintet Replacer premiere a new single and music video “Backbone”, streaming via YouTube below. The track features a guest spot done by Janosch of Spawn Of Disgust and was released yesterday, June 29, 2021 via Deathtrap.

Line-up:

Vocals - Barney Warner

Guitar - Ben Campion

Guitar - Nathan Jasiewicz

Bass - Ewan Riddell

Drums - Chris Silvester-Beale

Credits:

Written and recorded by Barney Warner

Mixed/Mastered by Mychal Soto at Slamnasium Recordings

Video by Deathtrap Label