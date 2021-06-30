Fernwah Premiere New Song & Music Video "Vertigo of Freedom (Individuality Rendered)" From Upcoming New Album "Approaching Oblivion"
New Jersey's experimental heavy rock/metal outfit Fernwah premiere their new single "Vertigo of Freedom (Individuality Rendered)" with an accompanying music video. The single is off the group's upcoming album "Approaching Oblivion".
Fernwah is:
Zakk Mild - Guitars, Bass, Synths, Spoken word
Peter Martin - Drums and Percussion
