Vessel of Iniquity Premiere New Song "Dying" From Upcoming New Album "The Doorway"
Vessel of Iniquity premiere a new song entitled “Dying”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Doorway". The band's third full-length will be released by Sentient Ruin on August 6th.
Check out now "Dying" below.
