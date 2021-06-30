Avatar Announce "Going Hunting" European & UK Tours

Band Photo: Avatar (?)

Avatar announce separate tour legs for their early 2022 UK and European runs. A trailer for that can be streamed below:

Those tours will see the band stop at the below cities:

01/08 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

01/09 Manchester, UK – Academy

01/10 Glasgow, UK – SWG3

01/12 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill

01/13 Bristol, UK – SWX

01/14 Southampton, UK – 1865

01/15 London, UK – O2 Forum

02/12 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

02/14 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique

02/15 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage

02/16 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

02/17 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

02/18 Madrid, SPA – Kapital

02/19 Lisbon, POR – LAV

02/21 Bordeaux, FRA – Le Rocher Palmer

02/22 Geneva, SWI – Alhambra

02/23 Zurich, SWI – Komplex

02/24 Vienna, AUT – Simm City

02/25 Brno, CZE – Sono Centrum

02/26 Munich, GER – Freiheitshalle

02/27 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser

02/28 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

03/01 Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater

03/02 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

03/03 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik

03/04 Tilburg, NET – O13

03/10 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn

03/11 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan

03/12 Malmo, SWE – Slagthuset