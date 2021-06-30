Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Song & Music Video "Totem" From Upcoming New Album "Absolvere"

Signs Of The Swarm will release their new album, “Absolvere“ on September 24th. A first advance track from it called “Totem” has premiered online and a music video for it is streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains drummer Bobby Crow:

“‘Totem‘ is a solid cross section of what to expect from ‘Absolvere‘. Crushing riffs collide with insane drumming, all layered underneath explosive yet memorable vocals. We turned Dave (vocals) up in the mix, yet it doesn’t take away from the musicality at all; it complements it. Oh yeah, and this is far from the heaviest track on the album, so get ready.”

Adds frontman David Simonich:

“I’m incredibly proud not only of the music and lyrics but also the video we did with Eric DiCarlo of SquareUp Studios. I get super involved with the visual aspect of our videos. In this case, I worked on the burning book, body paint and hands.

The hands grasping at me is a metaphor for us being pulled in different directions. The book is a reference to the line ‘bled my blood in the pages,’ which highlights us pouring our life into the band. The fire symbolizes how difficult dedication to the band makes managing the rest of our life. We wouldn’t have it any other way, though.”

Says Crow:

“‘Absolvere‘ makes good on the musicality we were striving for on ‘Vital Deprivation‘ and combines it with the eerie atmosphere and brutality on our first two albums. We added a myriad of new sounds, techniques and vocal styles as we collectively composed each song from the ground-up.”

“Absolvere” will also feature guest vocals from Despised Icon‘s Alex Erian and Shadow Of Intent‘s Ben Duerr.

Track-listing:

01 – “Hymns ov Invocation”

02 – “Boundless Manifestations”

03 – “Dreaming Desecration”

04 – “Totem”

05 – “Nameless”

07 – “Revelations ov a Silent King”

08 – “Hollow Prison” (feat. Alex Erian)

09 – “Blood Seal” (feat. Ben Duerr)

10 – “Death Whistle”