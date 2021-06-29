Reminitions Premiere New Music Video For "Unholy"

Hailing from Visalia, California deathcore quartet Reminitions premiere a new music video for “Unholy”,streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Vocals - Jay Muller

Drums - Nelson Simon

Guitar - Michael Villalta

Guitar - Janani Ramos

Credits:

Recorded by Erik Agostinacci

Mixed and Mastered by Chris Whited at 1776 Recordings

Video by Cory Mayo Media