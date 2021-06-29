Reminitions Premiere New Music Video For "Unholy"
Hailing from Visalia, California deathcore quartet Reminitions premiere a new music video for “Unholy”,streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Vocals - Jay Muller
Drums - Nelson Simon
Guitar - Michael Villalta
Guitar - Janani Ramos
Credits:
Recorded by Erik Agostinacci
Mixed and Mastered by Chris Whited at 1776 Recordings
Video by Cory Mayo Media
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Reminitions Premiere New Music Video 'Unholy'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.