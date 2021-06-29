First Fragment Premiere New Song "Pantheum" From Upcoming New Album "Gloire Eternelle"

Neo-classical tech death outfit First Fragment return after five years with a new track titled "Pantheum". The song is taken from their forthcoming album "Gloire Eternelle", due out October 29, 2021 via Unique Leader Records.





The album's artwork was created by Adam "Nightjar" Burke (Bell Witch, Thy Art Is Murder, Temple Of Void).