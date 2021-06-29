Burial in the Sky Premiere New Song & Music Video "Mechanisms Of Loneliness" From Upcoming New Album "The Consumed Self"
Philadelphia’s progressive death metal outfit Burial in the Sky premiere a new song and music video “Mechanisms Of Loneliness”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Consumed Self". The group's third full-length will be released on August 13th by Rising Nemesis Records.
Justin Abraham (Equipoise, Dessiderium, Inanimate Existence) created the album’s cover artwork. The record was produced, engineered, and mastered by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland at Atrium Audio (Rivers of Nihil, August Burns Red, Black Crown Initiate).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Testament, Exodus & Death Angel Announce U.S. Tour
- Next Article:
First Fragment Premiere New Song "Pantheum"
0 Comments on "Burial in the Sky Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.