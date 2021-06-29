Burial in the Sky Premiere New Song & Music Video "Mechanisms Of Loneliness" From Upcoming New Album "The Consumed Self"

Philadelphia’s progressive death metal outfit Burial in the Sky premiere a new song and music video “Mechanisms Of Loneliness”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Consumed Self". The group's third full-length will be released on August 13th by Rising Nemesis Records.

Justin Abraham (Equipoise, Dessiderium, Inanimate Existence) created the album’s cover artwork. The record was produced, engineered, and mastered by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland at Atrium Audio (Rivers of Nihil, August Burns Red, Black Crown Initiate).



