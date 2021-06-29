Testament, Exodus & Death Angel Announce Fall U.S. Tour

Band Photo: Testament (?)

Bay Area thrash metal veterans Testament, Exodus and Death Angel will hit the road again this fall on ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Thursday, July 01st at 10:00am local time. A special pre-sale will launch today, June 29th.

Says Testament guitarist Eric Peterson:

“Finally we are able to announce this suspended tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic! We are totally excited to get out on the road again and continue where we left off supporting our newest release ‘Titans of Creation!’ Along with our brothers of thrash Exodus and Death Angel! Get your tickets now! Horns up!!!!!”

Adds Exodus guitarist Gary Holt:

“YES!! Finally back on the road! This time we are bringing the ‘Bay Strikes Back‘ to our own shores with our good friend’s Testament and Death Angel! To say this is awesome would be an understatement! Cannot wait!!”

Comment Death Angel:

“At last the wait is over! We couldn’t be more pleased to announce the continuation of ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘ with our brothers Testament and Exodus! This leg takes us across the United States to bring our brand of Bay Area Thrash to live onstage, coming soon to a theater near you. Join us for a long-overdue release of some serious pent-up energy! We’re gonna blow the roof off these joints! Come be a part of these explosive performances. See you soon!”

10/06 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (Testament only)

10/08 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

10/10 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

10/11 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10/12 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/14 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

10/15 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

10/16 Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/17 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/18 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

10/20 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

10/21 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10/22 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

10/23 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/26 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

10/27 Boston, MA – House Of Blues

10/28 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

10/29 Cincinnati, OH – Madison Theater

10/30 Cleveland, OH – The Agora

11/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

11/02 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11/04 Detroit, MI – The Majestic

11/05 Joliet, IL – The Forge

11/07 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

11/09 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

11/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11/11 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues (no Exodus)

11/27 Oakland, CA – The Fox