Testament, Exodus & Death Angel Announce Fall U.S. Tour
Band Photo: Testament (?)
Bay Area thrash metal veterans Testament, Exodus and Death Angel will hit the road again this fall on ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Thursday, July 01st at 10:00am local time. A special pre-sale will launch today, June 29th.
Says Testament guitarist Eric Peterson:
“Finally we are able to announce this suspended tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic! We are totally excited to get out on the road again and continue where we left off supporting our newest release ‘Titans of Creation!’ Along with our brothers of thrash Exodus and Death Angel! Get your tickets now! Horns up!!!!!”
Adds Exodus guitarist Gary Holt:
“YES!! Finally back on the road! This time we are bringing the ‘Bay Strikes Back‘ to our own shores with our good friend’s Testament and Death Angel! To say this is awesome would be an understatement! Cannot wait!!”
Comment Death Angel:
“At last the wait is over! We couldn’t be more pleased to announce the continuation of ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘ with our brothers Testament and Exodus! This leg takes us across the United States to bring our brand of Bay Area Thrash to live onstage, coming soon to a theater near you. Join us for a long-overdue release of some serious pent-up energy! We’re gonna blow the roof off these joints! Come be a part of these explosive performances. See you soon!”
10/06 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (Testament only)
10/08 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
10/10 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
10/11 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
10/12 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
10/14 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
10/15 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
10/16 Austin, TX – Emo’s
10/17 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/18 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
10/20 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
10/21 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10/22 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
10/23 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/26 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
10/27 Boston, MA – House Of Blues
10/28 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
10/29 Cincinnati, OH – Madison Theater
10/30 Cleveland, OH – The Agora
11/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
11/02 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
11/04 Detroit, MI – The Majestic
11/05 Joliet, IL – The Forge
11/07 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
11/09 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
11/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
11/11 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues (no Exodus)
11/27 Oakland, CA – The Fox
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Exhumed Premiere New Live Album
- Next Article:
Burial in the Sky Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Testament, Exodus & Death Angel Announce U.S. Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.