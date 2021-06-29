Exhumed Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Live Album "Ultimate Death Revenge"
Band Photo: Exhumed (?)
Exhumed premiere their new live album “Ultimate Death Revenge” which was recorded at their March 18th, 2018 live concert at The Oakland Metro Operahouse in Oakland, CA. You can stream the band's entire live performance via YouTube below:
This fall Exhumed will head out on their ‘Worming Through America Tour‘ with Creeping Death, Bewitcher and Enforced joining them as support acts. The trek will hit the below citites:
10/22 Costa Mesa, CA – The Commissary
10/23 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
10/24 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
10/25 Flagstaff, AZ – Yucca North
10/26 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad
10/27 El Paso, TX – The Rock House
10/28 Odessa, TX – Cactus House
10/29 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
10/30 Austin, TX – The Lost Well
10/31 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey
11/02 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing
11/03 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
11/04 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
11/05 Norfolk, VA – Taphouse
11/06 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
11/07 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
11/08 Boston, MA – Sonia
11/09 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
11/10 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
11/11 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
11/12 Madison, WI – Crucible
11/13 Davenport, IA – Racoon Motel
No Enforced:
11/14 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
11/15 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
11/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon
11/17 Boise, ID – The Shredder
11/18 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/19 Portland, OR – Dante’s
11/20 Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro Opera House
