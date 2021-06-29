Exhumed Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Live Album "Ultimate Death Revenge"

Band Photo: Exhumed (?)

Exhumed premiere their new live album “Ultimate Death Revenge” which was recorded at their March 18th, 2018 live concert at The Oakland Metro Operahouse in Oakland, CA. You can stream the band's entire live performance via YouTube below:



This fall Exhumed will head out on their ‘Worming Through America Tour‘ with Creeping Death, Bewitcher and Enforced joining them as support acts. The trek will hit the below citites:

10/22 Costa Mesa, CA – The Commissary

10/23 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

10/24 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

10/25 Flagstaff, AZ – Yucca North

10/26 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad

10/27 El Paso, TX – The Rock House

10/28 Odessa, TX – Cactus House

10/29 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

10/30 Austin, TX – The Lost Well

10/31 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

11/02 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing

11/03 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

11/04 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

11/05 Norfolk, VA – Taphouse

11/06 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

11/07 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

11/08 Boston, MA – Sonia

11/09 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

11/10 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

11/11 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

11/12 Madison, WI – Crucible

11/13 Davenport, IA – Racoon Motel

No Enforced:

11/14 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

11/15 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

11/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon

11/17 Boise, ID – The Shredder

11/18 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/19 Portland, OR – Dante’s

11/20 Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro Opera House