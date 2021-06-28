Sadistic Defilement Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Self-Titled Album

United Kingdom/Belgium-based slamming brutal death outfit Sadistic Defilement premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new self-titled album. The outing was released yesterday, June 27, 2021 via Rotten Music.

Check out now "Sadistic Defilement" in its entirety below.





Track-listing:

01. Fucked With a Machete

02. Child of Necro

03. Slaughterhouse Retribution

04. Queen of Incest

05. Rapist Castration

06. Force Fed Afterbirth

07. Miscarriage Massacre

08. Anal Abortion

09. Newborn Amputation

10. Worldwide Suicide

Credits:

Written and Recorded by Sadistic Defilement

Mixed/Mastered by John Hurst at Renegade Audio Productions

Video by Roy Feyen