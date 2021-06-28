Sadistic Defilement Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Self-Titled Album
United Kingdom/Belgium-based slamming brutal death outfit Sadistic Defilement premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new self-titled album. The outing was released yesterday, June 27, 2021 via Rotten Music.
Check out now "Sadistic Defilement" in its entirety below.
Track-listing:
01. Fucked With a Machete
02. Child of Necro
03. Slaughterhouse Retribution
04. Queen of Incest
05. Rapist Castration
06. Force Fed Afterbirth
07. Miscarriage Massacre
08. Anal Abortion
09. Newborn Amputation
10. Worldwide Suicide
Credits:
Written and Recorded by Sadistic Defilement
Mixed/Mastered by John Hurst at Renegade Audio Productions
Video by Roy Feyen
