Ondfødt Premiere New Song & Music Video "Mörkri" From Upcoming New Album "Norden"

Pietarsaari, Finland-based black metal unit Ondfødt premiere a new song and music video “Mörkri”, taken from their upcoming new album "Norden". The new effort is set for release by Immortal Frost Productions on July 30th.

Check out now "Mörkri" below.