Lykhaeon premiere a new song and lyric video called “The Whorish Arrogance of Immortals”, taken from their upcoming new album "Opprobrium". The record is set for release by Repose Records on July 21st (DLP, CD, and digital).

Explain the band:

“When the lust of immortals becomes insatiable, it is frequently the realm of mortals that serves as the spring from which all desire can be quenched and any thirst satiated. Such is the fate of Persephone, who is – according to some tellings – the victim of a cruel ploy, a conspiracy incarnate, whereby her flesh is beset by the desire of the deity Hades. In his arrogance, appearing before her on a gilded chariot, treachery allows Hades to abduct the seed.

Lyrically, the tale of Persephone’s abduction by Hades and her eventual liberation, partially hindered by Hades’ final temptation, is composed in the form of a play, where the Chorus serves as an expository narrator alongside the characters of Hades, Zeus and Persephone. Each of the seven tracks on the album encompasses a short act, or rather a significant sequence of events driving the plot. ”