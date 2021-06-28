Totalitarian Premiere New Music Video For "Los Von Rom" From Upcoming New EP "Kulturkampf / Los Von Rom"
Rome, Italy-based dissonant black/death metal band Totalitarian premiere a new music video for “Los Von Rom”. The track is taken from their two (extra-long) song EP "Kulturkampf / Los Von Rom" (2020).
Check out now "Los Von Rom" below.
