Emmure Premiere Previously Unreleased Track “Sons Of Medusa”



Emmure premiere their previously unreleased “Hindsight” B-side song “Sons Of Medusa“ streaming via YouTube for you below:







Tell the band:

“To celebrate the 1 year anniversary of ‘HINDSIGHT‘ we present to you this unused track from that recording session. This was going to potentially be the introduction to the album, but we’re glad to be able to share it with you all now….”