Turnstile Premiere New Single “Holiday“ & Short Film ‘Turnstile Love Connection’
Turnstile premiere their new single “Holiday“ streaming for you below. The track follows last month’s single “Mystery”. The band's short film "Turnstile Love Connection" also arrived online via YouTube and is available below. Turnstile's new EP of the same name is out now on all major digital platforms as well.
Short film "Turnstile Love Connection":
