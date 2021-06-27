Headline News

Former Skid Row Vocalist Johnny Solinger Passes Away Aged 54

Johnny Solinger, the vocalist best known for his tenure with Skid Row from 1999 to 2015, has tragically passed away at the age of fifty four, a month after revealing that he was suffering from liver failure. Solinger began his career with his eponymous band, before replacing Sebastian Bach in Skid Row, for whom he would become their longest serving singer. He recorded two full length albums with the band, "Thickskin" (2003) and "Revolutions Per Minute" (2006) as well as two EPs, "United World Rebellion: Chapter One" and "Rise of the Damnation Army – United World Rebellion: Chapter Two." Solinger would release his first solo album in 2008, before being fired by Skid Row in 2015 and replaced by TNT singer Tony Harnell, who himself would leave the band at the end of the year.