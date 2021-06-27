Watch Current and Former Members of Iron Maiden & Poison In New Music Video “Solar Fire”

Band Photo: Iron Maiden (?)

Smith/Kotzen - the new project led by Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) and Richie Kotzen (ex-Poison, Winery Dogs) - premiere their new single and music video “Solar Fire” streaming via YouTube for you below.

The album was released worldwide by BMG on March 26th, 2021. One particular song also showcases Adrian Smith’s fellow Iron Maiden bandmate Nicko McBrain on drums.