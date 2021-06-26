Interview

Crypta Vocalist/Bassist Fernanda Lira Discusses Debut Album "Echoes Of The Soul," Women In Metal, Brazil And Much More

When vocalist/bassist Fernanda Lira and drummer Luana Dametto announced last year that they were leaving thrash metal trio Nervosa, many fans were not just upset, but unsure as to what the future held. Shortly after, the duo announced that they had teamed up with Burning Witches guitarist Sonia Anubis, who would leave the aforementioned band soon afterwards and fellow Brazillian Tainá Bergamaschi to forge Crypta, an all female force of death metal. For almost a year, fans were desperate to hear the material the quartet had been working on and finally, only a few weeks ago (June 11th,) the band unleashed their debut album, "Echoes Of The Soul."

The album has been receiving rave reviews from across the metal world since its release, owing to its modern take on nineties death metal music, excellent musicianship and extreme nature. To find out more about the album, I caught up with Fernanda Lira herself, with whom I discussed "Echoes Of The Soul," the variety displayed on the record, politics, women in metal and whether terms like "all female" or "female fronted" still fly today, her thoughts on the current lineup of Nervosa and much more. You can watch the in depth interview in full below.