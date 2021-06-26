Emperor Postpones Latin American Tour Dates To 2022

Band Photo: Emperor (?)

Norwegian black metal icons Emperor has confirmed that their scheduled tour of Latin America has now been pushed back to May of 2022. To get a taste of the current Emperor lineup live, you can check out the band's recent livestream show below.

The new tour dates are as follows:

May 13 - Auditorio Blackberry, Mexico City, Mexico

May 15 - Royal Center, Bogotá, Colombia

May 18 - Teatro Caupolicán, Santiago, Chile

May 20 - Audio Club, São Paulo, Brazil