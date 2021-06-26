Emperor Postpones Latin American Tour Dates To 2022
Norwegian black metal icons Emperor has confirmed that their scheduled tour of Latin America has now been pushed back to May of 2022. To get a taste of the current Emperor lineup live, you can check out the band's recent livestream show below.
The new tour dates are as follows:
May 13 - Auditorio Blackberry, Mexico City, Mexico
May 15 - Royal Center, Bogotá, Colombia
May 18 - Teatro Caupolicán, Santiago, Chile
May 20 - Audio Club, São Paulo, Brazil
