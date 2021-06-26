"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Emperor Postpones Latin American Tour Dates To 2022

posted Jun 26, 2021 at 1:33 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Emperor

Band Photo: Emperor (?)

Norwegian black metal icons Emperor has confirmed that their scheduled tour of Latin America has now been pushed back to May of 2022. To get a taste of the current Emperor lineup live, you can check out the band's recent livestream show below.

The new tour dates are as follows:

May 13 - Auditorio Blackberry, Mexico City, Mexico
May 15 - Royal Center, Bogotá, Colombia
May 18 - Teatro Caupolicán, Santiago, Chile
May 20 - Audio Club, São Paulo, Brazil

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Emperor Postpones Latin American Tour"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 