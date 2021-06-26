Lacerate Thy Maker Premiere New Song & Music Video "Parasitosis" From Upcoming New EP "Submergence"
Corpus Christi, Texas-based deathcore band Lacerate Thy Maker premiere a new single and music video named “Parasitosis”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Submergence". The effort will be out in stores July 23, 2021 via Realityfade.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Lacerate Thy Maker Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.