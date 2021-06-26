Lacerate Thy Maker Premiere New Song & Music Video "Parasitosis" From Upcoming New EP "Submergence"

Corpus Christi, Texas-based deathcore band Lacerate Thy Maker premiere a new single and music video named “Parasitosis”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Submergence". The effort will be out in stores July 23, 2021 via Realityfade.



