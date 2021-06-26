Leach Premiere New Official Music Video For "D.O.D" From New Album "Lovely Light of Life" - Soilwork Vocalist Björn 'Speed' Strid Guests
Band Photo: Soilwork (?)
Swedish melodic death/thrash metal act Leach premiere a new official music video for “D.O.D”. The track is taken from their new album "Lovely Light of Life", out in stores now via Brutal Records. Soilwork vocalist Björn 'Speed' Strid guests on this particular song.
Check out now "D.O.D" below.
