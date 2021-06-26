Galvanizer Premiere New Song "The Ever-Crescent" From Upcoming New Album "Prying Sight of Imperception"
Finnish death metal trio Galvanizer premiere a new song entitled “The Ever-Crescent”, taken from their upcoming new album "Prying Sight of Imperception", due out on July 26, 2021. Me Saco Un Ojo will be releasing the record on vinyl LP, while Everlasting Spew will handle the CD version.
Check out now "The Ever-Crescent" below.
