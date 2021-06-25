Agrypnie Posts New Music Video "Verwüstung" Online
Long revered German post-black metal outfit Agrypnie will release their 6th full-length album, "Metamorphosis," on July 30th with AOP Records. In preparation, the band has debuted a video for an intense new single, "Verwüstung," which is available now for viewing and streaming.
Commenting on the song, the band states:
"'Verwüstung' is a trip into a deep, dark and cold Abyss. There is no way to escape. Reality fades away into a blurry memory and the only truth is devastation."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Agrypnie Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.