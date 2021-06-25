Agrypnie Posts New Music Video "Verwüstung" Online

Long revered German post-black metal outfit Agrypnie will release their 6th full-length album, "Metamorphosis," on July 30th with AOP Records. In preparation, the band has debuted a video for an intense new single, "Verwüstung," which is available now for viewing and streaming.

Commenting on the song, the band states:

"'Verwüstung' is a trip into a deep, dark and cold Abyss. There is no way to escape. Reality fades away into a blurry memory and the only truth is devastation."