Enforcer Releases New Music Video "Kiss Of Death"
In March 2021, Swedish heavy metal band Enforcer released their second live album "Live By Fire II," which included a truly triumphant show captured in Mexico City in 2019. But Enforcer have not been reveling in past glories for the last couple of months, quite the opposite! Brothers Olof and Jonas Wikstrand have been locked up in their own Hvergelmer Studio crafting new songs, and can now unleash the brand-new single "Kiss Of Death," a first impression of Enforcer’s sixth studio album, which is expected to be released in early 2022.
Olof Wikstrand comments: "Heavy metal fans across the planet, are you with us?! Finally it’s time for us to unveil what we’ve been up to the past year and it feels incredibly awesome to present 'Kiss Of Death' to you all. A totally raw, yet melodic speed metal hymn! A hit and run metal hymn that should leave no head unbanged!!"
