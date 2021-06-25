Deathchant Streaming New Album "Waste"; Announces Tour Dates With Warish
L.A. quartet Deathchant are streaming their forthcoming sophomore album "Waste" today ahead of release. Waste is the band's debut on RidingEasy Records. You can listen to it in full below. Deathchant has also announced tour dates with labelmates Warish in October & November.
The tour dates are as follows:
October 21 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
October 22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
October 23 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
October 24 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
October 26 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
October 27 Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
November 19 Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge
November 20 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
November 21 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
November 23 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
November 24 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst
November 27 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
November 28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Axel Rudi Pell Posts New Lyric Video Online
- Next Article:
Sculptured To Release First New Album In 13 Years
0 Comments on "Deathchant Streaming New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.