Deathchant Streaming New Album "Waste"; Announces Tour Dates With Warish

L.A. quartet Deathchant are streaming their forthcoming sophomore album "Waste" today ahead of release. Waste is the band's debut on RidingEasy Records. You can listen to it in full below. Deathchant has also announced tour dates with labelmates Warish in October & November.

The tour dates are as follows:

October 21 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

October 22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

October 23 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

October 24 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

October 26 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

October 27 Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

November 19 Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge

November 20 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

November 21 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

November 23 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

November 24 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst

November 27 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

November 28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo