Axel Rudi Pell Posts New Lyric Video "There's Only One Way To Rock" Online
German Guitar wizard Axel Rudi Pell released a new digital single and lyric video for the song "There's Only One Way To Rock" today. The song is taken from the upcoming cover album "Diamonds Unlocked II." You can watch it below.
Axel Rudi Pell: "One of my favored Sammy Hagar tunes, wild and energetic! I also like the Van Halen Live version, but I didn't want to compete with Eddie here, because there was only one Eddie Van Halen! R.I.P.!"
"Diamonds Unlocked II" will be released on July 30th, 2021 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:
- DigiPak incl. poster
- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, black vinyl, printed inner sleeves
- Download / Streaming
