Today (June 25th), Fractal Universe has released their new album, "The Impassable Horizon," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the record, a video for the new single, "Interfering Spherical Scenes" (directed by Anthony Dubois,) can be viewed below, where you can also see a recent interview Metal Underground conducted with frontman Vince Wilquin.
Fractal Universe comments: "We loved Anthony's raw and immersive approach on the video. Through his lens, he managed to perfectly capture the energy and dynamics of the song.
"'The Impassable Horizon' is our most ambitious and diverse work to-date, and we're beyond stoked for people to finally hear it. We left no stone unturned when crafting this record from writing, to production & arrangement, it has truly been a work of passion that we are immensely proud of."
"The Impassable Horizon" tracklisting:
1. Autopoiesis
2. A Clockwork Expectation
3. Interfering Spherical Scenes
4. Symmetrical Masquerade
5. Falls of the Earth
6. Withering Snowdrops
7. Black Sails of Melancholia
8. A Cosmological Arch
9. Epitaph
10. Godless Machinists
11. Flashes of Potentialities (Unplugged) - Bonus Track
