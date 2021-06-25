Helloween Tops The German Album Charts With Self-Titled Album

Band Photo: Helloween (?)

It's the album that every metal fan has been waiting a long time for.

"Helloween" bundles everything that defines Helloween", writes Deaf Forever editor Lothar Hausfeld. "An epic adventure for the ages", judges Peter Albers from Breakout magazine and Rüdiger Stehle of Powermetal.DE states: "The new album from Helloween is a constructive lesson in exceeding incredibly high expectations. It combines all the strengths of a band's history and seven exceptionally great musicians into a work that is creative, finely balanced, epic and thrilling in every respect."

This milestone that has been out for one week, exceeds all expectations and has now acheieved a sensational, well-deserved number 1 in the official German album charts! "For us this is the highest form of honour and we are very proud, thank you very much," says guitarist and founding member Michael Weikath. "In my eyes, artists shouldn't primarily be looking at charts and sales figures, but of course you're really happy to get such a response for such a special album," says vocalist Michael Kiske and his vocal colleague Andi Deris adds: "I have been travelling around the world with our music for 30 years - but a number 1 album in my own home country is probably THE dream par excellence for all musicians ... WOW ... we actually achieved it. Unity makes us strong - Pumpkins United we are!"