Aborted Releases New Music Video "Impetus Odi" From New Album "ManiaCult"

The time has finally come folks! Legendary Death Metal maniacs Aborted, under the charismatic leadership of Sven Caluwe have returned to take over the earth with their highly anticipated 11th studio album called "ManiaCult." In cooperation with G13 Production House (Behemoth, Accept, Kreator) the band presents their most terrifying and disturbing video so far for their first single "Impetus Odi." Viewer discretion is advised – you have been warned!

"ManiaCult" will be officially released on Sep. 10th and will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase – all outlets

- Gatefold black LP+CD & Poster – all outlets

- Gatefold ultra clear LP+CD & Poster – Bandshop

- Gatefold neon green LP+CD & Poster - Bandshop (200 Units)

- Gatefold neon yellow LP+CD & Poster - EMP (300 Units)

- Gatefold opaque hot pinkLP+CD & Poster - Nuclear Blast (300 Units)

Tracklisting:

1. Verderf

2. ManiaCult

3. Impetus Odi

4. Portal to Vacuity

5. Dementophobia

6. A Vulgar Quagmire

7. Verbolgen

8. Ceremonial Ineptitude

9. Drag me to Hell

10. Grotesque

11. I Prediletti: The Folly of the Gods