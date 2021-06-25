Devil Sold His Soul Announces 2022 UK Tour Dates

Having released their heart-stirring new album Loss earlier this year, Devil Sold His Soul are delighted to announce a string of UK tour dates for April 2022 - their first UK headline tour in five years! This trek will see the six-piece grace our currently neglected stages in Nottingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and London. Tour supports will be announced in due course. Tickets are on sale now here.

The band commented:

"We're extremely happy to announce our first UK headline tour in 5 years, it's something that we've all been looking forward to ever since we launched the 'Loss' album campaign, and even more so due to how much we've all missed live music during the pandemic.

"'Loss' means an incredible amount to us as a band, to have seen the connection that people have had with it makes the prospect of playing it live even more exciting to us.

"We hope you can join us for these special shows and celebrate this release properly, see you in the pit!"

The tour dates are as follows:

April 4 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

April 5 Bristol, The Fleece

April 7 Glasgow, G2

April 8 Manchester, Rebellion

April 9 London, O2 Academy Islington