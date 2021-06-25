Space Chaser Posts New Music Video "The Immortals" Online

On July 16th, Berlin's Space Chaser will release their new album, "Give Us Life," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the record, a video for the new single, "The Immortals," can be viewed below.

The first single, "Remnants of Technology," can be heard at: metalblade.com/spacechaser - where Give Us Life is available in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- deluxe box set (pizza box, steel blue & gold w/ white splatter vinyl, demo cassette, back patch, art print, signed card - limited to 250 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- purple / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- midnight blue marbled vinyl (Nuclear Blast exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- white vinyl (Green Hell / TCM exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- ice blue marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- gold w/ black dust vinyl (US exclusive)