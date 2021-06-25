Human Prey Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Grave Robbers from Outer Space"
Leipzig, Germany-based slamming brutal death metal band Human Prey premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Grave Robbers from Outer Space", which was released June 24, 2021 via Rising Nemesis Records.
Check out now "Grave Robbers from Outer Space" in its entirety below.
Track-list:
1. Grave Robbers From Outer Space
2. Because Of Death
3. Solaranite
4. Tjh Dissection
5. Fried Dead Brains
6. Laserbrain
7. That Was Too Close
8. The Ruler
9. If A Little Green Man Pops Out At Me I'm Shooting First And Asking Questions Later (Feat. Dennis Of Gutrectomy)
