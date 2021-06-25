The Absence Premiere New Song & Official Lyric Video "This Consuming Nocturne"

Band Photo: The Absence (?)

Melodic death metal band The Absence will release their new album "Coffinized" today, and premiere their new track "Walking Shadows" off it, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells frontman Jamie Stewart:

"With the lyric video for 'This Consuming Nocturne' we went for a silent film visual, coupled with the song's gloomy, yet triumphant atmosphere. The track itself, also serves in part as a sequel to the song 'Walking Shadows', released in 2019. Where 'Walking Shadows' speaks of a dark, self-reflective realization, 'This Consuming Nocturne' is about searching through the darkness itself, facing the lonely registers of night. It's about finding your answers, waiting under the drape of twilight."