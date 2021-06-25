Lotus Eater Premiere New Single & Music Video “Obliterate” - Bring Me The Horizon Singer Oli Sykes Guests

Lotus Eater premiere a new music video for their new track “Obliterate“. Bring Me The Horizon singer Oli Sykes guests on this particular song which is taken from the bandr‘s impending new record “Where The Body Goes“, due out in stores July 23rd through Hopeless Records.

Says drummer Cameron Humphrey:

“‘Obliterate‘ revolves around traumatic experiences, learning from the hurt and using it as fuel for our green tinged inferno. Having the opportunity to collaborate with our friend and idol Oli Sykes truly allowed us to bring this track to a level never seen before. We will always be forever grateful.”

The band will be out touring the UK in support of the new album this fall:

11/11 Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil

11/12 Bridgend, UK – Hobos

11/13 Manchester, UK – Satan’s Hollow

11/14 Bristol, UK – Rough Trade

11/15 Norwich, UK – Waterfront Studio

11/17 Leeds, UK – Key Club

11/18 Birmingham, UK – Asylum2

11/19 Edinburgh, UK – Opium

11/20 Inverness, UK – Tooth & Claw

11/21 Aberdeen, UK – Tunnels

11/23 Glasgow, UK – Garage Attic

11/24 Stoke, UK – Sugarmill

11/25 Derby, UK – The Venue

11/26 Southampton, UK – Suburbia

11/27 London, UK – Boston Music Room

11/28 Brighton, UK – Green Door Store