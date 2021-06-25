Lotus Eater Premiere New Single & Music Video “Obliterate” - Bring Me The Horizon Singer Oli Sykes Guests
Lotus Eater premiere a new music video for their new track “Obliterate“. Bring Me The Horizon singer Oli Sykes guests on this particular song which is taken from the bandr‘s impending new record “Where The Body Goes“, due out in stores July 23rd through Hopeless Records.
Says drummer Cameron Humphrey:
“‘Obliterate‘ revolves around traumatic experiences, learning from the hurt and using it as fuel for our green tinged inferno. Having the opportunity to collaborate with our friend and idol Oli Sykes truly allowed us to bring this track to a level never seen before. We will always be forever grateful.”
The band will be out touring the UK in support of the new album this fall:
11/11 Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil
11/12 Bridgend, UK – Hobos
11/13 Manchester, UK – Satan’s Hollow
11/14 Bristol, UK – Rough Trade
11/15 Norwich, UK – Waterfront Studio
11/17 Leeds, UK – Key Club
11/18 Birmingham, UK – Asylum2
11/19 Edinburgh, UK – Opium
11/20 Inverness, UK – Tooth & Claw
11/21 Aberdeen, UK – Tunnels
11/23 Glasgow, UK – Garage Attic
11/24 Stoke, UK – Sugarmill
11/25 Derby, UK – The Venue
11/26 Southampton, UK – Suburbia
11/27 London, UK – Boston Music Room
11/28 Brighton, UK – Green Door Store
