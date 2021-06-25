Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Contraband” - Spiritbox Singer Courtney LaPlante Guests

Make Them Suffer‘s new track and music video “Contraband” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The single finds Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante guesting and marks the first new material from the band to arrive since last year’s release “How To Survive A Funeral“.

Says singer Sean Harmanis:

“‘Contraband‘ came together centered around one of the riffs in the song that we’d aptly named the ‘floppy fingers’ riff. We’d actually had this [riff] in the bank since way back in 2016. As the song came together, we decided that it was a great opportunity to include Make Them Suffer‘s first-ever guest feature, and we couldn’t have picked anyone better than Courtney! She was a joy to work with and showed such a great enthusiasm toward the song and her parts.”

“Lyrically, the song is about everything and nothing at the same time. It’s about relationships with friends and family. But it’s also a low-key political song, as well as an expression of the frustrations surrounding COVID and its impact on our lives, particularly as members of the music community.

‘Contraband‘ is a build up — the result of two years without musical catharsis.”