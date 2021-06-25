Between The Buried And Me Premiere New Track “Fix The Error” - Drummers Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis & Ken Schalk Guest

Between The Buried And Me premiere their new advance track “Fix The Error” streaming online below. It’s the first single from the bandp’s impending new release “Colors II“. Several guest drummers participate on this particular song, including Mike Portnoy (The Neal Morse Band, ex-Dream Theater), Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals As Leaders and Ken Schalk (ex-Candiria).





Explains frontman Tommy Rogers:

“The intention was to write a metal song with a big gospel vibe. It turned into this monster. It’s a small story on the record about this guy who lives in a big apocalyptic city. He retires from his job, but he wants to take down this huge corporation. The song is a celebration of taking down corruption and saying, ‘Fuck you’, to the man. It’s about as punk as we’ll ever get.”

Adds Rogers about the record:

“Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we’re still here. That’s part of the reason we named it ‘Colors II‘. We were in a similar spot when we did the first ‘Colors‘. Back then, we had just gotten done with ‘Ozzfest‘. We were wondering, ‘Where do we belong in this music scene?’ We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it’s some of our most creative material in a long time.”

Tells guitarist Paul Waggoner:

“‘Colors‘ was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement. We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shut down for a year. Once tours were canceled due to the Pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good’. We had to do something next level.”

Continues singer Rogers:

“Musically, it flows like a sequel to ‘Colors‘, but it wasn’t just another version of that album. On the original, I was analyzing myself and analyzing humanity. With last year, I was in a perfect position to do that. I wrote lyrics in the same way, but they felt new. It was more of a real-world concept by virtue of making a continuation.”

“Colors II” track listing:

01 – “Monochrome”

02 – “The Double Helix Of Extinction”

03 – “Revolution In Limbo”

04 – “Fix The Error”

05 – “Never Seen / Future Shock”

06 – “Stare Into The Abyss”

07 – “Prehistory”

08 – “Bad Habits”

09 – “The Future Is Behind Us”

10 – “Turbulent”

11 – “Sfumato”

12 – “Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)”

Between The Buried And Me will be back on the road again this summer. The trek will stop at the below cities:

08/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

08/04 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

08/05 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

08/06 Washington, DC – Black Cat

08/08 New York, NY – Gramercy

08/09 New York, NY – Gramercy

08/10 Worcester, MA – Palladium

08/11 Hartford, CT – The Webster Theatre

08/13 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance

08/14 Rochester, NY – Anthology

08/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

08/16 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

08/17 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

08/19 St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

08/20 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

08/21 Minneapolis, MN – Lyric Theater

08/22 Lawrence, KS – Granada

08/23 Denver, CO – Summit

08/25 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

08/26 Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory

08/28 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

08/29 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

08/31 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

09/01 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp

09/02 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram

09/03 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club

09/04 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent

09/06 Dallas, TX – Trees

09/07 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

09/08 Houston, TX – Rise

09/10 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

09/11 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

09/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room

09/15 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

09/16 Charlotte, NC – Underground

09/17 Charlotte, NC – Underground