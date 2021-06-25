Between The Buried And Me Premiere New Track “Fix The Error” - Drummers Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis & Ken Schalk Guest
Between The Buried And Me premiere their new advance track “Fix The Error” streaming online below. It’s the first single from the bandp’s impending new release “Colors II“. Several guest drummers participate on this particular song, including Mike Portnoy (The Neal Morse Band, ex-Dream Theater), Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals As Leaders and Ken Schalk (ex-Candiria).
Explains frontman Tommy Rogers:
“The intention was to write a metal song with a big gospel vibe. It turned into this monster. It’s a small story on the record about this guy who lives in a big apocalyptic city. He retires from his job, but he wants to take down this huge corporation. The song is a celebration of taking down corruption and saying, ‘Fuck you’, to the man. It’s about as punk as we’ll ever get.”
Adds Rogers about the record:
“Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we’re still here. That’s part of the reason we named it ‘Colors II‘. We were in a similar spot when we did the first ‘Colors‘. Back then, we had just gotten done with ‘Ozzfest‘. We were wondering, ‘Where do we belong in this music scene?’ We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it’s some of our most creative material in a long time.”
Tells guitarist Paul Waggoner:
“‘Colors‘ was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement. We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shut down for a year. Once tours were canceled due to the Pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good’. We had to do something next level.”
Continues singer Rogers:
“Musically, it flows like a sequel to ‘Colors‘, but it wasn’t just another version of that album. On the original, I was analyzing myself and analyzing humanity. With last year, I was in a perfect position to do that. I wrote lyrics in the same way, but they felt new. It was more of a real-world concept by virtue of making a continuation.”
“Colors II” track listing:
01 – “Monochrome”
02 – “The Double Helix Of Extinction”
03 – “Revolution In Limbo”
04 – “Fix The Error”
05 – “Never Seen / Future Shock”
06 – “Stare Into The Abyss”
07 – “Prehistory”
08 – “Bad Habits”
09 – “The Future Is Behind Us”
10 – “Turbulent”
11 – “Sfumato”
12 – “Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)”
Between The Buried And Me will be back on the road again this summer. The trek will stop at the below cities:
08/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
08/04 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
08/05 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
08/06 Washington, DC – Black Cat
08/08 New York, NY – Gramercy
08/09 New York, NY – Gramercy
08/10 Worcester, MA – Palladium
08/11 Hartford, CT – The Webster Theatre
08/13 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance
08/14 Rochester, NY – Anthology
08/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
08/16 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
08/17 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
08/19 St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House
08/20 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
08/21 Minneapolis, MN – Lyric Theater
08/22 Lawrence, KS – Granada
08/23 Denver, CO – Summit
08/25 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
08/26 Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory
08/28 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
08/29 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
08/31 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
09/01 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp
09/02 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram
09/03 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club
09/04 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent
09/06 Dallas, TX – Trees
09/07 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
09/08 Houston, TX – Rise
09/10 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl
09/11 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
09/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Culture Room
09/15 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
09/16 Charlotte, NC – Underground
09/17 Charlotte, NC – Underground
