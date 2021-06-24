Brainstorm Uploads New Lyric Video "Where Ravens Fly"

German heavy/power metal veterans Brainstorm has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Where Ravens Fly." You can check it out below. "Where Ravens Fly" is the second single release of the eagerly awaited power metal monument "Wall of Skulls" and captivates with extremely melodic finesse culminating in a catchy chorus that inevitably fascinates the audience.

Brainstorm will release their new album "Wall Of Skulls" on August 20th. Tenacious double-bass drums and powering bass lines, groovy guitar shreds and the uncompromising and recognizable voice of Andy B. Franck make this song a memorable top-notch and hard-hitting vigorous hymn! But talking about the singer, we should note that a very special guest was able to lay down some lines on the mic for this song. For the first time ever, the band has worked with a guest vocalist who assume a central role in the respective songs. "Escape The Silence" stars Rage’s legendary Peavy Wagner.