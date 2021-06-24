Pestilence Streaming New Album "Exitivm"
Band Photo: Pestilence (?)
Dutch death metal legends Pestilence has posted their entire new album, "Exitivm," online for streaming. You can listen to the record below. The album is set for release tomorrow (June 25th) through Agonia Records.
A new album, on a new label armed with a whole new lineup and a new dynamic: no matter what, Pestilence - or more specifically their maestro Patrizio Mameli - is like the phoenix, rising from the ashes, over and over again. An official website has been launched for Exitivm, providing access to all relevant information surrounding the new album, here.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Powerwolf Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Brainstorm Uploads "Where Ravens Fly" Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Pestilence Streaming 'Exitivm' Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.