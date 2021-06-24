Pestilence Streaming New Album "Exitivm"

Band Photo: Pestilence (?)

Dutch death metal legends Pestilence has posted their entire new album, "Exitivm," online for streaming. You can listen to the record below. The album is set for release tomorrow (June 25th) through Agonia Records.

A new album, on a new label armed with a whole new lineup and a new dynamic: no matter what, Pestilence - or more specifically their maestro Patrizio Mameli - is like the phoenix, rising from the ashes, over and over again. An official website has been launched for Exitivm, providing access to all relevant information surrounding the new album, here.