Dee Snider Shares "Time To Choose" Lyric Video Featuring Cannibal Corpse Frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Legendary heavy metal vocalist and pop culture icon Dee Snider recently announced the upcoming release of his triumphant fifth full-length album, "Leave A Scar," out July 30, 2021 via Napalm Records. Once again produced by Jamey Jasta with co-production, mixing and mastering by drummer Nick Bellmore, Leave A Scar sees Dee Snider & Co. continuing in the invigorated, modern direction of his previous release, "For The Love Of Metal," infusing a dose of classic heavy metal flavor that longtime fans will rush to embrace.

Today, following the album's charging first single of resilience, "I Gotta Rock (Again)" (which instantly reached SiriusXM Liquid Metal's Devil's Dozen upon release), Dee Snider is thrilled to reveal the album's second single, "Time To Choose", featuring the brutalizing vocals of Cannibal Corpse’s George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher. Backed by an energetic lyric video, the track blends Corpsegrinder’s eviscerating lows with Dee Snider's razor sharp cleans, making for a dynamic yet ruthless burner listeners won’t soon forget!

Dee Snider says about "Time To Choose":

"‘Time To Choose’ deals with a subject I've addressed often over the course of my writing career: good vs. evil (see ‘Burn In Hell’). Given the heaviness of this track, I felt adding George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher's voice to this would drive home the seriousness of the choices we make. I was honored when he agreed to contribute his incredibly powerful voice."